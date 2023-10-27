Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
NYPD

NYPD Truck Driver Charged in 7-Year-Old’s Death

Stephanie Sharp, 54, allegedly struck and killed Kamari Hughes in the crosswalk in Fort Greene.

11:08 AM EDT on October 27, 2023

Photo: David Meyer/Facebook|

The NYPD driver of the tow truck that killed Kamei Hughes in Fort Greene has been charged.

The NYPD tow truck driver who cops say struck and killed a 7-year-old in Brooklyn on Thursday faces just 30 days behind bars from charges of failure to yield and failure to exercise due care, authorities said on Friday.

Stephanie Sharp, 54, struck and killed the boy, identified by members of the community as Kamari Hughes, in the crosswalk while turning her right off Myrtle Avenue onto N. Portland Avenue in Fort Greene, according to NYPD and witnesses.

Sharp kept driving after the moment of impact — only stopped some 100 feet passed the intersection after an area resident stood in front of her truck, witnesses said.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian or cyclist carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail. Drivers are rarely convicted. (A spokesperson for Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said the investigation is ongoing to determine if additional charges are warranted.)

Hughes's mother described her son as "amazing" in an interview with the Daily News.

“He was only 7,” Taqunda Hughes, 37, told the paper through tears.

The block of N. Portland between Myrtle and Auburn Place is a dangerous spot, with 53 reported crashes since January 2020. Those crashes injured seven cyclists, seven motor vehicle occupants and two pedestrians, according to Crashmapper.

Mayor Adams promised to "do whatever it takes to keep our streets safe" in response to the tragedy, but his administration has been slow-walking several key safety improvements in the area.

Just two weeks ago, Adams said city workers would be going door-to-door to collect input on the "open street" redesign of Underhill Avenue — which is years in the making and most of the way through installation.

The city also scaled back another key project in the area, the protected bike lane on Navy Street/Ashland Place, after one of the mayor's top advisors intervened on behalf of a local developer.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story reported the wrong name for the victim based on incorrect information provided by the NYPD.

Julianne Cuba@julcuba

Julianne Cuba joined Streetsblog in February, 2019, after three years covering local news and politics at The Brooklyn Paper. There, she also covered the notoriously reckless private carting industry and hit-and-runs. A 2015 graduate of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism Master’s Program, she lives in Brooklyn. Julianne is on Twitter at @julcuba. Email Julianne at julianne@streetsblog.org

David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Asked About Street Safety After Child’s Death, Mayor Says, ‘I Love New York!’

Mayor Adams told a Streetsblog reporter, "I love New York" when asked why residents should trust that he will keep his promise to improve street safety.

October 27, 2023
Vision Zero

Anti-Vision Zero Town Hall Postponed After Pols Bail Following Little Boy’s Death

Opponents of Vision Zero decided against criticizing the city's signature road safety initiative on Thursday night — and all it took was the killing of a little boy.

October 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Rest in Peace Kamari Edition

The NYPD's claim the driver who killed a 7-year-old boy in Brooklyn "stopped immediately" contradicts witnesses, video and visual evidence. Plus other news.

October 27, 2023
Greenways

BACK OPEN: City Swaps Barricades for Bollards After Abruptly Closing Queensbridge Greenway

The Parks Department reopened the greenway path through Queensbridge Park less than 48 hours after Streetsblog reported the abrupt, unexplained closure.

October 27, 2023
See all posts