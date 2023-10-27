Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In

Asked About Street Safety After Child’s Death, Mayor Says, ‘I Love New York!’

Mayor Adams told a Streetsblog reporter, "I love New York" when asked why residents should trust that he will keep his promise to improve street safety.

1:46 PM EDT on October 27, 2023

Photos: Kevin Duggan/Facebookx|

The mayor on Friday as he got back into his car for the long drive from Bowling Green to City Hall.

Maybe he has a new logo, too?

One day after cops say an NYPD tow-truck driver struck and killed 7-year-old Kamari Hughes on a dangerous Brooklyn street — and hours after he promised to do "whatever it takes to keep our streets safe" — Mayor Adams told a Streetsblog reporter, "I love New York" when asked why residents should trust that he will keep his promise.

Here's the exchange:

Streetsblog: “Mr. Mayor, after a child was hit by a car [driver] yesterday, you said you would make the streets safe. Why should New Yorkers trust you when you have interrupted several safe street treatments? Mr. Mayor, why should New Yorkers trust you to make the city’s streets safer?"

Adams: “I love New York, I love New York.” 

Streetsblog then sought more information from the mayor about why New Yorkers should listen to his commitment to safe streets, when his administration has undermined projects on Ashland Place, McGuinness Boulevard, and Underhill Avenue.

Streetsblog: “Mr. Mayor, your administration has stopped several street safety projects, why should they trust you to make New York City’s Streets safer?"

With that, the mayor then left the event (one of his regular flag-raising ceremonies in Bowling Green) by hopping into his SUV (which had been illegally parked in the bus lane) for the loooong drive back to City Hall, which is just a 15-minute walk away.

Mayor Adams's chauffeur illegally parked in the bus lane at Bowling Green Friday. Photo: Kevin Duggan

The response-free exchange with Streetsblog follows increasing anger over the death of Kamari Hughes on his way to school on Thursday in Fort Greene — less than a mile from the spot where 3-month-old Apolline Mong-Guillemin had was killed in 2021 by a reckless driver with a long record of road violence who was not removed from the streets by state or local officials.

After that death, then-candidate Eric Adams appeared at a press conference and said, "I am tired of the endless stream of vigils. ... I am tired of seeing families torn apart by the epidemic of traffic violence. We need a holistic re-thinking of our streetscape to stop this carnage, and deter the kind of reckless action we saw on this street the other night."

And after Kamari's death on Thursday, the mayor tweeted, that he would "do whatever it takes to keep our streets safe."

In the meantime, both local officials, Council Member Crystal Hudson and Borough President Antonio Reynoso called for safety improvements. And a letter being circulated by a Brooklyn parent quickly generated 1,800 signatures despite little public outreach.

"These needless deaths are preventable, and they must stop," the letter stated.

— with Gersh Kuntzman

Kevin Duggan@kduggan16

Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been covering New York since about 2017 after getting his masters in journalism from Dublin City University in Ireland. After some freelancing, he landed a job with Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He’s on Twitter at @kduggan16. And his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

NYPD

NYPD Truck Driver Charged in 7-Year-Old’s Death

Stephanie Sharp, 54, allegedly struck and killed Kamari Hughes in the crosswalk in Fort Greene.

October 27, 2023
Vision Zero

Anti-Vision Zero Town Hall Postponed After Pols Bail Following Little Boy’s Death

Opponents of Vision Zero decided against criticizing the city's signature road safety initiative on Thursday night — and all it took was the killing of a little boy.

October 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Rest in Peace Kamari Edition

The NYPD's claim the driver who killed a 7-year-old boy in Brooklyn "stopped immediately" contradicts witnesses, video and visual evidence. Plus other news.

October 27, 2023
Greenways

BACK OPEN: City Swaps Barricades for Bollards After Abruptly Closing Queensbridge Greenway

The Parks Department reopened the greenway path through Queensbridge Park less than 48 hours after Streetsblog reported the abrupt, unexplained closure.

October 27, 2023
See all posts