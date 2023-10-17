Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines: The Non-News Monday Edition

Not much news ... except what we published yesterday. But still, here's a roundup.

12:00 AM EDT on October 17, 2023

Less news than, like, ever.

There was like no news at all on the livable streets beat, except what Streetsblog published:

Beyond that, all was quiet, except for these drips and drabs:

  • The best story of the day was our friend John Surico's piece in Curbed about how much competition there is for very little space in city bike lanes.
  • Look out for fentanyl containers in Fort Greene Park! (Gothamist)
  • Friend of Streetsblog Joel Epstein wrote about the quiet danger of cops who park willy nilly everywhere. (Cities and Transportation)
  • Our friend Charles Komanoff pointed out that the famous "Arab oil embargo" started 50 years ago today, so he referred us to his summer 1994 remembrance (see page 90). (The Workbook)
  • And before we get to our own gratuitous selfies, a deeply red Republican Council Member, who was just arrested on a gun charge got a visit from the mayor's closest aide. What do you make of that?
  • In that spirit, I'm going to run my own selfies — these from last night's party celebrating the work of the Riders Alliance in improving transit, which is a lot more important than rejecting street safety projects or posting with gun suspects.
With (from left) New York City Transit President Richard Davey and MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.
With State Sen. Jessica RamosSelfie

Of course, other people were there!

And there were honorees — aka transit champions state Senators Jessica Ramos and Mike Gianaris of Queens and Andrew Gounardes of Brooklyn; Assembly Members Zohran Mamdani and Jennifer Gonzalez-Rojas of Queens and Amy Paulin of upstate:

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

