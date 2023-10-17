Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines: The Non-News Monday Edition
Not much news ... except what we published yesterday. But still, here's a roundup.
Crunching the Data on the Record-Setting Year For Cyclist Deaths
Ninety-four percent of the year's record-setting number of bike deaths occurred on streets without protected bike lanes.
‘What Do You Stand For’: Brooklynites Call on Council Member to Defend Endangered Street Safety Projects
Just hearing from all sides is not enough.
Upper West Sider Arrested For Attempt to Block DOT Open Street Project
She gave up her freedom for a parking space.
Monday’s Headlines: Newsday Finally Looks at Road Violence Edition
The big story late last week was Newsday's three-part series on the large increase in fatal crashes on Long Island since the pandemic.