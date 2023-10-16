Monday’s Headlines: Newsday Finally Looks at Road Violence Edition

This week's headlines are sponsored by City & State's upcoming transportation innovation symposium on Oct. 25. Click the icon to get more info.

The big story late last week was Newsday's three-part series on the large increase in fatal crashes on Long Island since the pandemic. The series went over a lot of well-known ground, but also had a lot to recommend in it: for one thing, it didn't offer a collective sigh about "accidents" and it sought to provide a full look at the crisis.

But it also had some real airballs. For example:

It quoted Robert Sinclair from the AAA — the "Thank You For Smoking" guy when it comes to cars — basically blaming drivers for all the problems, which is a tired old way of trying to deflect the impetus for change.

Similarly, it quoted some guy from a Virginia-based police association saying that "cars and roads [are] safer than they’ve ever been," which is true, of course, unless you count all the people dying outside of the vehicles.

It really didn't go very deeply on redesigning roads to force drivers to slow down, preferring to highlight how little traffic enforcement local police forces are doing out there (which is true, but safer roads work better than random cop enforcement).

Anyway, it's a must read if you want to know how deadly the suburbs are (but you knew that). Here's another take:

Licensed Engineer:

"Enforcement is the only way to control speed."



Also Licensed Engineer:

"10-ft lanes, are you crazy? That would slow down traffic!" — Andy Boenau (@Boenau) October 16, 2023

In other news from a slow, anxious weekend:

Hate to say it, but the MTA picked the worst weekend to make the subway system not work that well at all. Others noticed:

Major highway closure in Brooklyn this weekend. How does @MTA react to mode-shift drivers and bolster weekend transit service?



No 3 at all. A/C rerouted via F. G split-service every 20 min and cut short. No Q to Manhattan. No R to Lower Manhattan. Southbound F skipping stops. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/m94cv8bjz2 pic.twitter.com/tRNnwYKCIC — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) October 15, 2023

Finally, I caught another criminal mischief-maker: