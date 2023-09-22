Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
School Buses

School Bus Driver Kills Cyclist in Boro Park, 24th Bike Death of 2023

Luis Perez-Ramirez, 44, was biking south on Fort Hamilton Parkway just before 3:15 p.m. when he was struck a by school bus driver making a right turn.

12:14 PM EDT on September 22, 2023

Photo: Citizen|

The scene of the crash in Borough Park.

A Brooklyn man became the 24th cyclist to die on New York City streets this year after a school bus driver struck him while turning right off Fort Hamilton Parkway on Thursday afternoon — hours after a right-turning school bus driver sent three people to the hospital in Prospect Heights.

Bensonhurst resident Luis Perez-Ramirez, 44, was biking south on Fort Hamilton Parkway just before 3:15 p.m., when a 66-year-old yellow bus driver traveling in the same direction turned right at 41st Street and struck the cyclist, according to police. 

Paramedics brought Perez-Ramirez to Maimonides Hospital, where he died.

Cops did not arrest the driver, who stayed on the scene and was "free to go after the investigation," CBS reported. The bus was transporting 20 girls under the age of five from a local yeshiva, the Daily News reported.

The area’s Council Member, Shahana Hanif, broke news of the crash late Thursday. 

Perez-Ramirez was the 24th cyclist killed on New York City streets so far in 2023 — outpacing every single year since former Mayor Bill de Blasio launched Vision Zero a decade ago:

This year's road fatalities mark a sharp increase in cyclist deaths. Chart: DOT

The tragic crash followed a similar incident elsewhere in Brooklyn earlier Thursday involving a right-turning school bus driver. In the crash, which was previously reported by Streetsblog, the bus driver plowed into a cyclist traveling with two kids on the busy Bergen Street school bike route in Prospect Heights.

The bus that killed Perez-Ramirez on Fort Hamilton Parkway has a record of dangerous driving in the area, including one speeding ticket speeding in July at Fort Hamilton and Bills Place, and another last November just four blocks away from Thursday's fatal crash at 37th Street, according to public records.

Fort Hamilton Parkway has a protected bike lane going southwest from Prospect Park that abruptly ends before Green-Wood Cemetery. The city's cycling maps direct cyclists onto nearby 12th Avenue, which has an unprotected bike lane, but many opt for the direct route along the cemetery. The only truly protected path for cyclists in the area is Ocean Parkway, which only goes north and south.

That nearly bike lane-free zone south of Green-Wood Cemetery is Brooklyn's Community Board 12. Map: DOT

The bike lane's terminus on Fort Hamilton matches up with the beginning of Brooklyn Community Board 12's jurisdiction, which has logged a whopping 929 reported crashes so far this year injuring 508 people — nearly two a day, according to city crash statistics.

Four pedestrians and two cyclists have died this year alone in district, which ranks a depressing 45 out of the city's 59 community boards for protected bike lanes, according to data compiled by MIT.

Kevin Duggan@kduggan16

Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been covering New York since about 2017 after getting his masters in journalism from Dublin City University in Ireland. After some freelancing, he landed a job with Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He’s on Twitter at @kduggan16. And his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Fordham Road

Adams Caves to Opposition, Abandons Bus Improvement Plan on Fordham Road in ‘Betrayal’

The capitulation on Fordham Road is the latest episode in which the mayor has delayed or watered down a transportation project in deference to powerful interests.

September 22, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Yes He Said Yes He Will Yes Edition

That headline above is a reference to the last line of James Joyce's Ulysses, which we won't pretend to have read. But we have that ... and other news.

September 22, 2023
lane widening

Madness: Port Authority Will Spend $8.3M to ‘Study’ Widening Outerbridge Crossing

Will this $8.3 million find out anything we don't know about induced demand?

September 22, 2023
Streetsblog USAe-bikes

Study: How Low-Income People Really Use Micromobility

Shared bikes and scooters are meeting low-income people's basic mobility needs — but they're not being subsidized like it.

September 22, 2023
See all posts