Thursday’s Headlines: Get a Job Edition

- The best story of the day was from The City, which crunched the numbers on the massive increase in quality-of-life summonses under Mayor Adams, yet the same old racial bias: 90 percent of the tickets were written to Blacks and Hispanics.
- The City Council will move ahead with an e-bike battery trade-in program ... as we recommended months ago. (NY Times)
- Our frenemies at Patch had a bizarre — and all too classic — community journalism story that suggested that the hugely popular Vanderbilt Open Street in Brooklyn has destroyed businesses on nearby Washington Avenue. The story seemed to want it both ways: that so many people are loving the walkability of Vanderbilt that no one wants to drive over to Washington anymore. That's ridiculous on the face of it, but also bizarre because the business owners on Washington are also complaining of too much car traffic. Make up your minds.
- Hell Gate's coverage of Tuesday night's anti-safety rally in Greenpoint was not as incendiary as ours, but it added a lot of details about how and why Mayor Adams flip-flopped from his original flip-flop.
- People think it's easy to run the subway system. It's not — with customers like these. (NY Times, NYDN)
- Sorry, but how many times are the papers going to run the "trash can of the future"' story? (NY Times)
- Could a zoning change save Midtown? (Crain's)
- Friend of Streetsblog Charles Komanoff sent over this horrific story about a cop whose high-speed driving killed a 13-year-old on Long Island. (Newsday)
- The city's crackdown on vendors in Corona Plaza has ruined Corona Plaza. (Gothamist)
- Bike New York's Ken Podziba argued for wider bike lanes in a Daily News op-ed.
- Like Streetsblog, CBS2 covered yesterday's cargo bike hearing (though our graphic was better).
- And, finally, our own Dave Colon not only celebrated his 12th annual "Daye Colon Memorial Run Over By a Car" Mets home game — and caught a foul ball! We'll have more details when we get the full story.