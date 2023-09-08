DOT is Not Installing Safety Bollards at Intersections, Schools, Plazas as Council Sought

Never mind the bollards...

The Department of Transportation has stopped carrying out the original goals of a much-hyped 2017 city bill that sought the installation of safety barriers around 50 schools and 20 critical intersections every year — a proposal that had been drafted by the Council member who is (wait for it!) running the Department of Transportation right now.

The DOT has told the City Council that it has not installed a single bollard at any location since at least July 1, 2020. Graphically, that slowdown looks like an inauspicious start that became a complete stoppage:

As drafted by then-Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez in 2017, Intro 1658 required the DOT to "annually install bollards on sidewalks immediately adjacent to no fewer than 50 schools ... to reasonably prevent a motor vehicle from passing through them and onto the sidewalk."

The bill also demanded that the DOT commissioner — reminder: that's now Rodriguez — install bollards "surrounding all pedestrian plazas [and] along no fewer than 20 priority intersections [per year]."

Again the goal of the bill — which passed when memories of the 2017 terror attack on the Hudson River Greenway and a similar vehicular attack earlier that year in Times Square were still fresh — was to "prevent a motor vehicle from passing ... onto the sidewalk."

In an interview back then, Rodriguez said the city "cannot wait for another terrorist attack when a vehicle is used as a weapon of mass destruction. The only tool that we have in our hands are pedestrian bollards." (At the time, the DOT that Rodriguez now runs opposed the bill, claiming it would deny the agency the flexibility of "selecting the right designs, treatments, and features based on the context of each location.")

DOT's argument was persuasive. By the time the bill passed in late 2017, then-Council Speaker Corey Johnson and the de Blasio administration had watered it down to merely this simple requirement: "Every year, the commissioner shall submit to the Council an annual report on the installation of bollards in the city."

Gone was the mandate to actually install life-saving bollards (though the Parks Department has secured 68 locations in four years, according to the reports).

The DOT and Parks Department have filed the annual reports religiously — and every year since the fiscal year 2020 report, it's been one big goose egg in both required categories: "Number of locations under DOT jurisdiction where bollards have been installed by DOT" and "Number of bollards installed by DOT at locations under DOT jurisdiction."

The departments of Transportation and Parks file this report jointly every year. Note the addressee: He stopped being Council Speaker on Dec. 31, 2021.

In other words:

Fiscal year 2021: 0 and 0.

Fiscal year 2022: 0 and 0.

Fiscal year 2023: 0 and 0.

(As an aside, it's not clear if the DOT is taking the reporting requirement seriously — the reports it filed dated July 31, 2022 and July 31, 2023 are address to "Speaker Corey Johnson, New York City Council," when, in fact, Adrienne Adams was speaker on both those dates.)

So what happened to the Spirit of '20, when the DOT at least installed bollards at three locations? It's unclear. Perhaps the agency is installing bollards and not telling the Council about it, despite Local Law 80? In any event, the DOT declined to provide any information by our deadline. We will update this story if it does.