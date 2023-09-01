Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines: The Doldrums Edition

Even though the entire city seems to be shutting down, there's still news!

12:01 AM EDT on September 1, 2023

ZeroOne|

Everyone is tired.

Judging by how few calls we got returned yesterday, the City that Never Sleeps is definitely in nap mode. That didn't stop us from publishing several important stories yesterday, but it did have a deleterious affect on the quantity of stories in our competitors.

But, sure, we're all ready for a long weekend — and Sunday and Monday appear to be your best beach days (at least as of 11:30 last night):

This is what Apple weather is predicting.

But first, let's cover the news from a slow day yesterday:

  • ICYMI: Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez was on NY1.
  • Thank you, New York Times for reporting on subway inaccessibility!
  • So if we're to believe the cops (and the Daily News), a motorcycle rider "lost control" of his vehicle and died when he slammed into a car. Sure, sounds nice, but a photo in the Daily News showed the Honda driver's license plate. And when we ran the plate, it came back with 18 camera-issued speeding tickets in less than a year. Yet no one reported that fact.
  • Another road rage incident, another shooting. (NY Post)
  • The MTA fixed the problem with OMNY that allowed people to be tracked. (NYDN)
  • Cops arrested a hit-and-run driver who killed a father of six. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • Farewell to a great bike activist, American Fietser. (Via Twitter)
  • Enjoy this "tacky-in-a-good-way" public atrium while you still can. (NY Times)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

