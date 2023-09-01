Friday’s Headlines: The Doldrums Edition

Judging by how few calls we got returned yesterday, the City that Never Sleeps is definitely in nap mode. That didn't stop us from publishing several important stories yesterday, but it did have a deleterious affect on the quantity of stories in our competitors.

But, sure, we're all ready for a long weekend — and Sunday and Monday appear to be your best beach days (at least as of 11:30 last night):

This is what Apple weather is predicting.

But first, let's cover the news from a slow day yesterday: