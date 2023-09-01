Today's Headlines
Friday's Headlines: The Doldrums Edition
Even though the entire city seems to be shutting down, there's still news!
The Explainer: What’s With Council Member Bob Holden’s Bill to Register E-Bikes?
A very controversial bill from a noted opponent of efforts to boost cycling has everyone in town — expect its supporters — talking.
Opinion: Don’t Screw Up Bike Freight Deliveries by Drafting Bad Rules
Another cargo bike industry leader has come forward to complain about the DOT's proposal to limit bike length and allow for four-wheeled vehicles.
Thursday’s Headlines: Nice White Parents, Part II Edition
We wholeheartedly recommend Jonathan Lethem's latest New Yorker piece on the creation of "Boerum Hill." Plus other news.
Not Just Park Row: NYPD Has Made the Civic Center ‘Hostile’ to Residents
New Yorkers want a Civic Center worthy of its name.