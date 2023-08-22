Tuesday’s Headlines: A Long Night’s Journey into Carnage Edition

Crazy story yesterday: Late on Sunday night, a driver mowed down seven people in Herald Square (the Daily News and Post covered).

Interesting footnote: The driver got from the foot of Macy's through the Midtown Tunnel and all the way to the 188th Street exit on the Long Island Expressway — 11 miles away! — before hitting two more cars and disabling her own vehicle, leading to her capture.

Given how excitedly the NYPD brags about its live surveillance cameras — the better to thwart terrorists, you understand — it's mind-boggling that a killer could drive from a busy Midtown intersection to eastern Queens before finally being apprehended.

Another footnote: It was nice to see the Times covering the breaking story about road violence early in the day — but it was weird that the story was written by a London bureau reporter. The other outlets (including Gothamist and NBC4) employed locals.

In other news:

I feel it is my journalistic obligation to point out that the $1.7B investment Gov. Hochul touted in the Bronx today was *not* what community groups wanted: https://t.co/1E5xhryjcC — David J. Meyer (@dahvnyc) August 21, 2023