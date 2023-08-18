Friday’s Headlines: Maybe Not the ‘Bus Mayor’ Edition

A year has passed since Mayor Adams donned a "bus mayor" jacket, rode the B41, and promised "faster, more efficient, and more convenient" service on notoriously gridlocked Flatbush Avenue — but Hizzoner has little to show for that promise or his bus agenda more generally, the Times reported Thursday.
With some credit to Streetsblog for its ample coverage of each and every transportation failure, the Grey Lady's Ana Ley and Emma Fitzsimmons painted the picture of a mayor who has let "politics" get in the way of his own stated commitment to bus lanes and busways.
On Flatbush Avenue, DOT began collecting input and presenting publicly about its plans last year. At the time, officials "estimated" bus lanes could go in this year. But the agency has not presented anything about the project since January. Streetsblog has asked DOT if the project is still happening at all.
One thing is for sure — the city is a long way from hitting Adams's goal of 150 new bus lane miles in four years, even after rolling out the "red carpet" on Northern Boulevard this summer. Fordham Road bus lanes remain in the lurch.
“The math won’t add up by the end of the mayor’s four years,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey warned the Times.
In other news:
- The Times also did a wan "explainer" on e-bikes and mopeds.
- Congestion pricing supporters rallied outside City Hall ahead of an uneventful City Council hearing on congestion pricing. (CBS New York, Bronx 12, ABC 7 NY)
- Gothamist dug into three global cities — London, Stockholm, and Singapore — that have already implemented congestion tolls successfully.
- The Daily News and Streetsblog took a similar angle on the second meeting of the toll-setting "Traffic Mobility Review Board." NY1 played it straight.
- RELATED: GRIDLOCK SAM: SAY NO TO TOLL EXEMPTIONS. (Daily News)
- A truck driver and an MTA bus driver struck and killed a motorcyclist in Bronx. (Fox 5, CBS New York)
- An NYPD cop is accused of organizing to disrupt a pro-vendor Corona rally. (The City)
- A dog on the subway tracks snarled Thursday afternoon rush hour commutes. (Patch)
- An SUV driver killed the rider of an unlicensed electric moped who police said was going against the direction of traffic. (Queens Chronicle, QNS)
- BQE tops City Hall's federal infrastructure money wishlist. (The City)