Monday’s Headlines: All Eyes on Carl Heastie Edition

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has a real chance to do the right thing this week — the last of the legislative session until next January.

But for reasons that he won’t share with Streetsblog or other media outlets (such as the Post in its story on the issue), Heastie does not appear to want to pass “Sammy’s Law,” even though allowing New York City to set its own speed limits finally has the support of the City Council, Gov. Hochul, the state Senate and, as always, advocacy groups such as Transportation Alternatives, Open Plans and Families for Safe Streets.

Members of those groups will rally at 9 a.m. outside of Heastie’s office at 1446 E. Gun Hill Rd. between Morgan and Fenton avenues to demand he support the measure.

In a statement, Families for Safe Streets reminded us why lower speed limits are so crucial:

“Sammy’s Law is named for Sammy Cohen Eckstein, a 12-year-old boy killed by a speeding driver in Brooklyn in 2013 just a few blocks from his home. Since his tragic and preventable death, more than 2,238 people, including 98 children, have been killed in traffic violence in New York City.”

The group will also be in Albany the rest of the week with some truly historic demonstrations. Memo from the assignment desk: Be there. We will be.

In other news from the weekend: