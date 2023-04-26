Wednesday’s Headlines: Albany Budget Watch Edition
Gov. Hochul appeared in front of a literal negotiating table after what one outlet referred to as “an 11-day silence” on Tuesday to declare that leaders were “very close” to reaching a deal on the state budget, which is 26 days late and counting.
Conspicuously absent from the table were the governor’s negotiating foes — the leaders of the state Assembly and state Senate. Hochul and the reporters in the room made no mention of the MTA, which faces fiscal doom in the form of service cuts and layoffs if Albany doesn’t act.
A possible deal reported Friday by NY1’s Zack Fink would provide a lump sum payment to the MTA from state coffers — while kicking long-term financial fixes to 2024.
In other news:
- Why there is an ADA lawsuit targeting open streets before there’s one target NYPD parking around precincts is beyond us. (AMNY)
- Ydanis Rodriguez touts historically high cycling rates. (Daily News)
- Listen: Council Transportation Chair Selvena Brooks-Powers touts automated bus lane enforcement, disparages citizen traffic enforcement, and gripes about Seagirt Boulevard bike lanes. (FAQNYC via Apple Podcasts, Spotify)
- Marty Scorcese and Tim Chalamet took a break from playing Bob Dylan dress-up to ride the subway. (Curbed)
- “Block parties now require more paperwork.” (THE CITY)
- Another murder over a parking spot — this time in Queens. (Daily News)
- Henry Grabar: Streetsblog’s reporting reveal “old system of traffic control is breaking down.” (Slate)
- Meet the immigrant food vendors New York City wants to put out of work. (NYT)
- Street Riders NYC is organizing “wellness” rides this year. (Instagram)