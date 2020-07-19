SEE IT! Street Riders NYC Build the Black Lives Matter Movement in Queens

Our Streetsfilm colleague Clarence Eckerson Jr. joined Street Riders NYC on their latest protest ride, this time taking thousands of cyclists through Queens.

The protest was the seventh “Justice Ride” by the group (which we profiled back in June). Eckerson was also on hand for an earlier ride in July that went from Manhattan to The Bronx and back.

Saturday’s Queens ride started at the Unisphere, headed west through Corona, Jackson Heights and Astoria before heading over the Queensboro Bridge and, eventually, to Gracie Mansion.