Scooter Rider Killed in Queens Adds to Mounting Toll in Deadliest Year Since Vision Zero

A scooter rider died Thursday after being struck by a yellow school bus at a dangerous in Queens, police said — adding another lost life to what is on track to be the deadliest year for traffic violence since 2014.

The 54-year-old school bus driver, who was not identified, was headed eastbound on Queens Boulevard in the right lane of the inner roadway at about 5:20 pm when he crossed Jackson Avenue with the green light and struck the 43-year-old scooter rider who was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue “against the red light” according to NYPD — whose statement effectively blamed the deceased for his own death.

The impact of the collision was so intense it knocked the victim off the scooter and onto the ground, according to one witness.

According to one witness, who characterized the scooter as a "motorcycle," the impact knocked the rider to the ground.

“The driver hit the person on the motorcycle. The motorcycle was crushed and he was thrown away from it,” Oliver Zhou, who lives near the intersection, told the Daily News. “

“The guy was unconscious on the ground. He was bleeding, but he was still alive.”

Witnesses observed the 54-year-old driver taking a sobriety test, which police would not confirm, the Daily News said. Photos captured by the newspaper at the scene showed the mangled scooter beneath the bus’s front wheels as cyclists rode by look on in horror.

The corner of Queens Boulevard and Jackson Avenue that was the site of the deadly crash is a jumble of multi-lane roadways beneath elevated train tracks, which contributing to reduced visibility. The corner has seen 103 crashes since 2020, causing 47 injuries — including to 10 to cyclists, four to pedestrians, and 33 to motor vehicle occupants, according to city stats compiled by CrashMapper.

This year has been particularly bloody for New York in terms of traffic violence, with the highest number of cyclists killed since the city started keeping record. In just the first four months of this year, 11 cyclists have been killed. Just two cyclists had died as of this time last year, according to figures from the Department of Transportation.

the number of people killed on motorized devices like scooters and mopeds, which DOT characterizes as “other motorized,” is also on track to set a new record, though officials only began compiling that stat in 2021.

Five riders of scooters or other non-e-bike motorized devices have been killed so far this year, according to city stats — compared to three as of this data 2022 and just one as of this date in 2021.