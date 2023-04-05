Wednesday’s Headlines: A Wild Day in New York Edition

Yes, Tuesday was a wild day in Lower Manhattan, but we prefer to look forward … to the third and final part of Jesse Coburn’s three-part series on temporary plate fraud that has turned the city into a Wild West of ghost cars.

Today’s edition focuses on the buyers of illegal temps, many of whom are unlicensed drivers who can’t get legit plates because they’ve driven too recklessly or can’t get or afford insurance. And they’re often the worst drivers on the road: According to the NYPD, 25 people were killed in crashes involving cars with temporary license plates in New York City in 2021 and 2022 — and at least 10 of those plates, perhaps far more, were fraudulent.

And beyond Coburn’s exceptional journalism is a newly designed website by Angel Mendoza that is a pleasure to browse. So read it: click here to see Parts I and II. You will not regret it (though New Jersey and Georgia officials certainly will).

In other news: