Tuesday’s Headlines: MTA Board Reps Like These Edition

Monday marked the MTA board’s monthly committee meeting day — and with it the usual revue of boneheaded commentary from the appointed leadership of the state’s largest public authority.

We typically disregard the pointless utterings of political appointees who ultimately serve at the behest of elected officials, but it’s always worth checking in to see what qualities our elected leaders seek in the people they choose to represent us at the transit table.

Take David Mack, a Long Island developer forced onto the board by ex-Gov. Cuomo and kept there to this day by Nassau County Republicans. Mack, who parks his car right outside MTA HQ on board days, reportedly flipped off Janno Lieber when the MTA tried to yank his agency-issued parking placard last summer.

On Monday, Mack appeared to be Zooming into the meeting from an undisclosed location — with his background set to a photo of a luxurious backyard pool. At one point Mack left his mic unmuted and seemed to be participating in another call.

Much of Monday’s proceedings focused on the dangerous practice of subway surfing — a challenge the MTA itself has few tools to combat (agency responses so far include “work with schools to get the message out” and ask social media companies to ban videos of the practice). The board’s discussion focused, ironically, on criminalizing the same teens whom members claimed to want to protect.

“Other than a summons, what kinds of consequences are these kids getting when they’re caught on the subways? I mean, are we terminating them from being able to ride the subways?” asked board member Lisa Sorin, who later suggested that enforcement target parents.

“Any possibility of holding the parents accountable? It seems across the board there’s no consequences to what these young adults are doing. If there’s no consequences, there’s no incentive to stop,” Sorin said.

“Like I always said, you can’t fix stupid,” replied fellow board member Haeda Mihaltses, also an appointee of Gov. Hochul.

It was followed up with "Can we somehow hold their parents accountable?" — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) March 27, 2023

In other news:

Budget season is heating up in Albany! (NY Post)

MTA funding was top-of-mind for Mayor Adams during a trip to Albany on Monday. Hizzoner is bucking Gov. Hochul’s push for the city to chip in $500 million to fill transit authority’s budget gap. (NY Post)

Adams was asked to rank his top issues for Hochul and lawmakers as they try to close down a budget. He said: More funding for the migrant crisis, and getting rid of Hochul's plan to make the city pay $500M more for the MTA. https://t.co/8QlUmaMJKU — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) March 27, 2023