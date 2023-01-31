SEE IT: Hit-and-Run Scofflaw Driver Slams Cyclist (and Dog) on Cargo Bike on Fifth Avenue

The moment of impact.
The moment of impact.

A reckless driver illegally using the bus lane on Fifth Avenue slammed into a cargo bike rider on Monday night, sending him and his dog onto the pavement before speeding away.

According to police, the cyclist sustained minor injuries in the 8:15 p.m. crash at 57th Street, which was captured on security video and posted to Reddit. The NYPD did not mention the condition of the dog nor provide any details about the car or its driver. The video shows that the car is a gray or silver Jeep.

The apparent victim of the crash posted a video on Instagram showing extensive damage to his bike — but also a dog in apparently good condition. He also has a GoFundMe page to seek help in obtaining a new bike. He identifies the dog as Simba.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing, but the crash generated significant outrage on Twitter.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

