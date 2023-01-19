Thursday’s Headlines: Support for School Streets Edition

Everyone knows that kids are safer on streets with no cars (if you don’t know that, you should probably review our coverage here and here, and re-listen to our parody song here).

And everyone knows that kids are much more likely to be injured on their way to school because of drivers (if you don’t know that, you really need to re-read Jesse Coburn’s seminal investigation last year, which revealed that there are 57 percent more crashes and 25 percent more injuries per mile on streets near schools than on the city’s other streets).

And as we all know, being struck by a car is the leading cause of injury-related death for New York City children (if you don’t know that, re-read this piece by Charles Komanoff).

So wouldn’t it be great if school streets could also be car-free streets? Yes — and that’s why the city created the Open Streets program for schools. The problem? Very very (really very very) few schools are participating in the program, mostly because it involves too much work on the part of the school and its parent community and not enough support from the city. From a high of 100 schools, the program is now down to about 40 schools with active “School Streets” — which is just a fraction of the city’s more than 1,800 schools.

Enter Open Plans. The parent company of Streetsblog wants to help communities make their school house streets safer by creating the first-ever “School Streets Toolkit,” a handy guide to navigating the tricky rules and guidelines of the program. For instance, the pamphlet offers:

Ways to help your community see the benefits of School Streets.

A step-by-step guide to the application process.

Best practices for building a successful application.

Guidance on collecting relevant data and application materials.

Advice on how to diversify methods of communication to gain community support and how schools can use to secure and gather resources for their Open Street.

The team at Open Plans will have a virtual launch on Monday, Jan. 23 featuring Council members Chi Osse, Erik Bottcher, Shekar Krishnan and Lincoln Restler. It’s a free webinar, so register here. It’s going to be fun, too.

