Monday’s Headlines: Criminal Mischief Special Edition

It was a huge weekend on the criminal mischief beat!

I thought my criminal mischief series on Twitter was dying out, but on Friday, I out of my sick bed (I find I’m literally always sick these days) to undertake yet another one-man crime spree against cops!

On Friday, your irascible old scribe caught so many more law enforcement officials covering or defacing their plate that “criminal mischief” posts filled my Twitter feed (and I racked up scores of listeners to the “Criminal Mischief” theme song on the Spotify page for my “band,” Jimmy and the Jaywalkers).

First, I caught a cop or NYPD employee with a true ghost car on Ridge Street in the Seventh Precinct:

Hey, @NYPDChiefOfDept Jeffrey Maddrey, look what one of your employees or cops is doing on Ridge St. in @NYPD7Pct: His or her plate was completely blank — like the ghost cars you are trying to catch. So I helped you out with a little targeted CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! pic.twitter.com/MNYCq3UgVv — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 6, 2023

Then, I caught a court officer on Schermerhorn Street in Downtown Brooklyn:

Let's close out the day with some serious CRIMINAL MISCHIEF on Schermerhorn St. in @NYPD84Pct, where today we found a @NYSCourtsNews officer who stopped getting tickets a year ago — perhaps when he installed this illegal plate cover? Well, I helped him out, big time. pic.twitter.com/MzV8WggwKC — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 6, 2023

Then I caught a former NYPD hostage negotiator (really) who now works for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg — and discovered that he has a sly way of avoiding tickets. (I reached out to the DA’s office, but heard only crickets — and I spoke to the officer in question, which I mention in the video below.)

One last INCREDIBLE episode of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF today, featuring an ex- @NYPDDetectives negotiator now working for (and getting a placard from!) @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg. This guy SO DISCRETELY covered his plate that you almost want to tip your hat (except that he's a perp). pic.twitter.com/nGOHUhB9w7 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 7, 2023

Then I caught a cop in front of the Fifth Precinct station house who had both his plates defaced (I fixed them for him!):

Before we kick off the week, how about some awesome CRIMINAL MISCHIEF against a cop from @NYPD5Pct who should be enforcing the law not breaking it. Well, now he's safe because I repainted his plate for him. You're welcome, @nypdpc Sewell — now there's 1 less cop to discipline. pic.twitter.com/5sZ0D8meB0 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 9, 2023

Then I found another cop on Baxter Street near the courthouses, also putting himself in double-jeopardy with two scratched out plates:

I caught another cop on Baxter Street near the courthouses and the Manhattan DA's office on Friday. At some point, you'd think the NYPD would crack down on this, no? Until then, there's me committing CRIMINAL MISCHIEF with a blue paint pen! pic.twitter.com/TgzfOl99kA — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 9, 2023

After all that Friday fun, Vice News dropped its incisive report on plate defacement based on my criminal mischief series. It’s worth a watch:

That’s a lot of action for one weekend, and it made me wonder: at what point do the mayor, the police commissioner and other law enforcement officials feel embarrassed that a lone 57-year-old man with a camera and a paint pen is so easily exposing their corrupt officers every single day.

Or maybe they can’t be shamed because they have no shame.

In other news from a busy weekend: