Friday's Headlines: Vice News's Great Get Edition

Wow! Here I was committing criminal mischief all over town, yet Vice News got a truly awesome scoop.

Check out Meena Duerson’s great interview with a guy who admits he can’t be bothered to drive the speed limit (“I have places to go,” he says) so he’s not only invested in an illegal plate-flipper, but he also has gone into business helping other scofflaws evade tolls and speed cameras.

Every single person at the DOT and the NYPD’s Transportation Bureau should be ordered to drop everything and watch this short primer on the Sisyphean task of keeping reckless drivers from terrorizing our streets:

The video really put me to shame, given that I’ve spent the last six weeks un-defacing, uncovering, repainting and unfolding scofflaws’ plates only to be shown up by a real reporter with the guts to nab, as we call it in the business, “a great get.”

Well, not to be outdone, I went out and consoled myself … with a few more of my own bricks in the wall of resistance to our scofflaw oppressors. First, here’s a guy who works for the city Law Department playing fast and loose with. the very rules he’s supposed to be enforcing:

Maybe @NYCMayor or Corp Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix can explain why a Law Dept. employee is using a city placard to drive his Audi with an illegally covered plate — and 33 speed-camera tix! If I'd had a screwdriver, there would have been serious CRIMINAL MISCHIEF committed. pic.twitter.com/rBzDzFXSA4 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 30, 2022

Earlier, I ran into an old friend on Prospect Park West:

I caught another REPEAT offender — so I committed some serious criminal mischief on Prospect Park West in tony Park Slope. Must-see CRIMINAL MISCHIEF against a plate-covering perp here. pic.twitter.com/9qrcQqeiWi — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 29, 2022

And I also tangled with a fake Floridian taking up space in front of my favorite hot dog joint, Dog Day Afternoon:

I caught a guy in @NYPD72Pct with a folded Florida plate with NINE speeding tickets since June … and then none in almost a month. Wonder when he started folding his plate! Hat tip to the great hot dog men at Dog Day Afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kroW3TnP4q — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 29, 2022

So all in all, there was some good hunting out there.

