Wednesday’s Headlines: One Billion Reasons for Optimism Edition
The big photo op of the day was the MTA’s celebration of its one-billionth subway rider of the year.
It’s a bit of a meaningless statistic, considering that before the pandemic, the billion rides threshold would have been crossed months ago.
Indeed, as the Daily News put it, “By passing the 1 billion mark on Tuesday, the MTA has grown ridership by about 32 percent this year. But that figure is still 41 percent below the pre-pandemic 2019 ridership count.” (amNY also covered.)
Still, it was nice to see some reason for good cheer, so we salute you, o billionth rider, Sasha Salazar!
In other news:
- We couldn’t believe New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s lame answer last week to a reporter’s question last week about his $10-billion-with-a-b Turnpike-widening plan, so we were pleased that Gothamist followed up and showed just how lame it was!
- Mayor Adams gave himself a B+ for his debut in office. Too bad Katie Honan’s excellent interview didn’t address transportation. (The City)
- Just the worst: A man piled his kids into his SUV … then used it to run down his wife. (NYDN, NY Post)
- Gothamist followed our earlier scoop about the failure of electric garbage trucks to handle the snow.
