Thursday’s Headlines: A Small Victory Edition

The taxi driver whose passenger caused the death of 66-year-old cyclist Kwok Kwan last year when the customer doored him onto the roadway in front of the Javits Center will be forbidden from driving for a year, a judge ruled last week.

The case dates back to Jan. 16, 2022, when Kwan was killed on 11th Avenue near W. 37th Street after Anthony Freytag opened the rear passenger door of the Toyota taxi driven by 42-year-old Dipu Ghosh. Ghosh was illegally stopped in a pedestrian crosswalk, six feet from the curb, partially in both the traffic lane and the west side bus lane — in violation of two traffic laws.

Our own Julianne Cuba reports that after a virtual hearing last month, administrative law judge Jettie Thomas found Ghosh guilty of violating two traffic laws, including discharging a passenger more than within 12 inches from the curb — VTL 4-11 (c) — and within a pedestrian crosswalk — VTL 4-11 (c)(1) — according to the judge’s decision.

Each infraction earned Ghosh a 180-day license suspension — a first in a so-called “dooring” case, according to attorney Dan Flanzig, who is representing Kwan’s family and called the ruling a small victory.

“After attending over 20 fatality hearings over the last 25 years, this is the first suspension I am aware of when the vehicle was not moving at the time of the crash and that the unlawful position of the vehicle alone was the basis for the driver’s suspension,” said Flanzig. “Obviously the passenger also bears responsibility for opening the car door into the path of Mr. Kwan, but it’s clear that the unlawful position of the cab also contributed to the crash. The family is still grieving the loss of their father and are glad to see that at least some action was taken by the DMV.”

Flanzig says he is also in the process of suing Freytag as well as the employer he was working for at the time of the fatal crash.

In other news: