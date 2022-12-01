A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER: Yes, It’s the Start of Our Annual Donation Drive

We can’t do it without you.

The first day of December means different things to different people — a birthday, perhaps, or the beginning of the “Eric Adams first year in office” story cycle — but for us at Streetsblog, it’s always been the kickoff to our annual monthlong donation drive.

Look, we’re a bit uncomfortable going to you, dear reader, with our hat in hand asking for a few bucks, pesos, Euros or shekels to keep the lights on for another year. But then again, we have a lot to show for our efforts in 2021, thanks to all the support you gave us this time last year (hint!).

Who could forget these highlights:

Meanwhile, over at Streetfilms, our sister organization, Clarence Eckerson Jr. was busy busy busy with these 2021 classics:

Plus so many more.

Your money also supported our band of freelancers, which this year meant having Christopher Robbins expose Uber’s backdoor challenge to congestion pricing and dig deep (really deep) into New York’s trash problem — which led directly to changes proposed by Mayor Adams. Could your donation fund more Robbins classics? Could it help our busy (and growing) newsroom do more? Why, yes — yes it could.

It was a busy, satisfying year providing coverage of issues that simply don’t get the attention they deserve from the mainstream (and better funded) press.

So whaddya say? With your help, we’ll do even better next year. So please bear with us this December, when all our stories will have the “Click here to donate” logo. Sure, it’s distracting, but that just means we need your help. Thanks in advance!

And…