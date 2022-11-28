Monday’s Headlines: Tryptophan Haze Edition

The big news over the holiday weekend (besides new entries in our boss’s ongoing “criminal mischief” series on Twitter) was Council Member Vickie Paladino’s out-of-the-blue attack on constituents and officials who prefer safe streets to the current congestion and anarchy. First, her tweet:

How did a tiny niche of radical bicycle activists manage to achieve such influence that they basically dictate transit policy unilaterally now? Like, there is zero debate on this issue. The die seems to be cast, yet I have not met a single normal person in favor of this. https://t.co/SAk2OXQSNa — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 24, 2022

Which was followed by these tweets:

There must be a robust, inclusive debate on the this issue, and it must consist of more than just weirdo activists bullying everyone else into submission on behalf of captured city bureaucracies and special interests. The people deserve better. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 24, 2022

First, perhaps it’s too much to ask in the Age of Twitter that elected officials actually read the stories they’re tweeting about, but Paladino’s first tweet was an anger rant against a straw man: Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez was not “making threats” to car owners; if you read the BK Reader story to which Paladino linked, Rodriguez never even said what the headline suggested: “DOT Commissioner Tells NY’ers to Think Twice Before Getting a Car.”

The closest he came to that was, “The street is public access, and we have to share the street.” (Wow, such controversy!)

Rodriguez also said — quite reasonably — that his goal is “to continue making New York City … safest for the 8.6 million New Yorkers and for the 48 million visitors that have already come to the city by this time.”

So what set off Paladino? Who knows? It’s not as if Paladino’s district in far eastern Queens has become a DOT laboratory: it has the fewest bus lanes of any City Council district and it’s near the bottom for protected bike lanes and bike parking spaces, according to city stats.

Yet according to other city stats, Paladino’s District 19 is one of the most dangerous places for human life. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 22, there were 1,421 reported crashes in her district, which is more than four every day. Those crashes injured roughly two people every single day: 25 cyclists, 75 pedestrians and 497 motorists. Three pedestrians were also killed in her district.

That’s a lot of death and carnage in a neighborhood with few pedestrians. Fortunately, Doug Gordon had the perfect takedown for Paladino:

Ma'am, I've been waiting for 8 years for DOT to install a single bike rack in front of my apartment building. https://t.co/I2sgYWWwlg — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) November 25, 2022

We’ve been in touch with Paladino, who may have more to say soon.

In other news:

Kudos to the New York Post for following our exhaustive coverage of motorists who cover their license plates with leaves or tape. The Tabloid of Record even linked to one of our old man editor’s recent “criminal mischief” videos, but, oddly, did not mention the case of lawyer Adam White, whose arrest for un-defacing a plate started the recent news cycle:

Hey ?@NYPD5Pct?, my one – man criminal mischief wave has come to your precinct! Check out this mischief on Franklin Street! A fake leaf! Hardy har har! pic.twitter.com/WSdDCmQfoQ — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) November 22, 2022

