Tuesday’s Headlines: Signs Say No Edition

Remember how we were musing last week about the spate of unauthorized “No Motor Vehicle” signs that had sprung up on so many protected bike lanes in town? And remember how we were sad because we didn’t get an answer back from one of the people who claimed responsibility? Well…

We’ve heard back! The person identifying himself as “Croustibat” on Reddit responded to some, if not all, of our questions.

First, “Croustibat” identified himself as a native of Paris who “exclusively uses bikes for transport in New York City.” He and his co-conspirators wanted to remain anonymous, he said, but also said they are “planning another round” of sign-posting soon on protected bike lanes.

Why do they do it? “Motorized vehicles have no place in bike lanes at all,” Croustibat said. “The vehicles are heavier, less nimble wider and faster than bikes. This becomes an even bigger issue on the narrower protected bike lanes such as Flushing Avenue or the bridges. … We need to show that these lanes are safe even for the most novice bikers.”

And he was certainly on point about one thing: “The city isn’t doing much to discourage” moped use in bike lanes.

Then he moved onto the harder question we asked about how we can make the city safer for the many delivery workers who use motorized vehicles — and often choose the protected bike lanes for their own safety. Croustibat said he does “empathize with delivery workers [whose] work is hard [and] the current infrastructure in New York City doesn’t support them.”

But he didn’t address our main point that roads must be made safe for sustainable transport first and foremost, concluding only that “as long as [delivery workers] are under the 20 mph, they are welcome to share [the road] with everyone else.”

Our answer: Yes, and…? Until this question is answered, we’re nowhere. (The DOT got back to us and said it has been removing the unauthorized signs “when spotted as part of the agency’s day-to-day operations.”)

