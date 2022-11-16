Wednesday’s Headlines: The Damn Kosciuszko Bridge Edition

Before Gov. Andrew Cuomo was disgraced by scandal, he was disgraced by his complete disregard for the well-proven phenomenon of induced demand.

We remember confronting him at a press conference once when he was boasting about how his new $1-billion Kosciuszko Bridge would erase the ghost of the traffic jams of the past that made his father enter the Cuomo homestead every night and bellow, “The goddamn Kosciuszko Bridge.”

Here’s what Cuomo the Younger said back in 2019, partly in Italian, back in 2019 about our prediction that traffic would get worse: “It’s impossible! It’s not possible. That’s crazy. Do you understand? It’s not possible. Now there are nine — how do you say ‘lanes’ in Italian? [Continuing in English with a weird Hollywood-style Italian accent]: Nine lanes where there were six lanes. When you have six lanes and then you go to nine lanes, there’s gotta be a better a-traffic a-flow. Non è passo. It’s simple math.”

Well, we go over that bridge several times a week and it still sucks. Except the bike lane. That’s awesome.

Work on the #BrooklynBridge #BikeNYC lane will require FULL closure of the lane 11/18 10PM-11/19 2PM. Cyclists are advised to use the Manhattan Bridge bikeway. This work will also require intermittent narrowing of the bike lane on 11/15 10PM-11/16 4AM, with the use of flaggers. pic.twitter.com/5TFatopPV9 — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) November 15, 2022

