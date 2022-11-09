Wednesday’s Headlines: Election Recap (Not!) Edition

If you want election news, flip somewhere else — though we’re attributing Republican Lee Zeldin’s resounding loss to his failure to support congestion pricing, obviously — but there are some key races we knew you’d want to know about (all results are preliminary):

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (a safe streets champion) won re-election in Bay Ridge.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (an election denier) won re-election over Max Rose in Staten Island.

Longtime Assembly Member Peter Abbate (who has opposed many street safety measures, including the DOT’s plan for Seventh and Eighth avenues in Sunset Park) looks like he lost to a Republican.

It looks like all the ballot measures — including an environmental bond act and racial equity initiatives — passed.

Also we couldn’t resist giving you Second Avenue Sagas’ great takedown of John Quaglione’s bizarre Election Day tweet:

If any city politicos who are afraid of the subway ride from their home in Bay Ridge to their offices in Prospect Heights want some company, I'll hold their hand on a ride-along so they can point out everything bad they see during rush hour. https://t.co/Hl9QnIgK1z — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) November 8, 2022

We’ll have more reaction and coverage of the election results once the smoke clears. Until then, here are the few non-political news stories from Tuesday:

We’re proud to have midwifed David Zipper’s excellent piece on why we should not throw out the e-bike baby with the battery fire bathwater. (Fast Company)

Pinky’s Space on the Lower East Side has closed — and the restaurant is blaming the city for demolishing its outdoor dining area. (NY Post)

Meet the new fire boss — not the same as all the old fire bosses. (NY Times)

It looks like the MTA’s long-delayed East Side Access project might be delayed again. (Gothamist)

And, finally, other than our deputy editor opening, here’s the job of the day: