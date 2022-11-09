Wednesday’s Headlines: Election Recap (Not!) Edition

If you want election news, flip somewhere else — though we’re attributing Republican Lee Zeldin’s resounding loss to his failure to support congestion pricing, obviously — but there are some key races we knew you’d want to know about (all results are preliminary):

  • State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (a safe streets champion) won re-election in Bay Ridge.
  • Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (an election denier) won re-election over Max Rose in Staten Island.
  • Longtime Assembly Member Peter Abbate (who has opposed many street safety measures, including the DOT’s plan for Seventh and Eighth avenues in Sunset Park) looks like he lost to a Republican.
  • It looks like all the ballot measures — including an environmental bond act and racial equity initiatives — passed.

Also we couldn’t resist giving you Second Avenue Sagas’ great takedown of  John Quaglione’s bizarre Election Day tweet:

We’ll have more reaction and coverage of the election results once the smoke clears. Until then, here are the few non-political news stories from Tuesday:

  • We’re proud to have midwifed David Zipper’s excellent piece on why we should not throw out the e-bike baby with the battery fire bathwater. (Fast Company)
  • Pinky’s Space on the Lower East Side has closed — and the restaurant is blaming the city for demolishing its outdoor dining area. (NY Post)
  • Meet the new fire boss — not the same as all the old fire bosses. (NY Times)
  • It looks like the MTA’s long-delayed East Side Access project might be delayed again. (Gothamist)
  • And, finally, other than our deputy editor opening, here’s the job of the day:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

Election Day Finds Two Livability Champions on the Ropes

By Tanya Snyder |
Rep. Jim Oberstar (D-MN) will likely lose his chairmanship of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, as control of the House is widely expected to shift to the Republicans after today’s election. But Oberstar could also lose his seat in Congress. As committee chair, Oberstar has been a strong advocate for transit investment and livability reforms. […]

First Post-Election Business for City Council: Making Traffic Worse

By Ben Fried |
Looks like the City Council is ready to assert itself in the wake of Michael Bloomberg’s underwhelming re-election to a third term. They’ve chosen to draw a line in the sand, apparently, by creating more congestion on New York City’s streets. To signal their displeasure with law enforcement, Council members David Weprin, Simcha Felder, and […]

Election Day Open Thread: How Busy Was Your Polling Place?

By Ben Fried |
A campaign prop courtesy of Republican City Council candidate Joe Nardiello, spied on windshields in Brooklyn’s 39th district. Photo: Sarah Goodyear. It’s Election Day, and everyone seems to agree that when all is said and done, turnout will be shamefully low. So forget about the Marist poll, the Q poll, and the internal campaign polls. […]

Third Term for Livingstone Looks Unlikely (Updated)

By Ben Fried |
London Mayor Ken Livingstone, who introduced congestion charging to the British capital in 2003, has probably been unseated by Tory challenger Boris Johnson, report Reuters and the Evening Standard. Labour lost across the board in UK elections yesterday, and the London mayor’s race appears not to have bucked the trend, although the final tally has […]