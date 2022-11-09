Wednesday’s Headlines: Election Recap (Not!) Edition
If you want election news, flip somewhere else — though we’re attributing Republican Lee Zeldin’s resounding loss to his failure to support congestion pricing, obviously — but there are some key races we knew you’d want to know about (all results are preliminary):
- State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (a safe streets champion) won re-election in Bay Ridge.
- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (an election denier) won re-election over Max Rose in Staten Island.
- Longtime Assembly Member Peter Abbate (who has opposed many street safety measures, including the DOT’s plan for Seventh and Eighth avenues in Sunset Park) looks like he lost to a Republican.
- It looks like all the ballot measures — including an environmental bond act and racial equity initiatives — passed.
Also we couldn’t resist giving you Second Avenue Sagas’ great takedown of John Quaglione’s bizarre Election Day tweet:
If any city politicos who are afraid of the subway ride from their home in Bay Ridge to their offices in Prospect Heights want some company, I'll hold their hand on a ride-along so they can point out everything bad they see during rush hour. https://t.co/Hl9QnIgK1z
— Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) November 8, 2022
We’ll have more reaction and coverage of the election results once the smoke clears. Until then, here are the few non-political news stories from Tuesday:
- We’re proud to have midwifed David Zipper’s excellent piece on why we should not throw out the e-bike baby with the battery fire bathwater. (Fast Company)
- Pinky’s Space on the Lower East Side has closed — and the restaurant is blaming the city for demolishing its outdoor dining area. (NY Post)
- Meet the new fire boss — not the same as all the old fire bosses. (NY Times)
- It looks like the MTA’s long-delayed East Side Access project might be delayed again. (Gothamist)
- And, finally, other than our deputy editor opening, here’s the job of the day:
Excited to say that I am now the communications manager at @TransAlt!
Also, come work with me and lead our team. We're now hiring a communications director.
If you have questions, please DM me — happy to talk about this job & TA!https://t.co/yZlgim6jwb
— Jacob deCastro (@jacob_decastro) November 7, 2022