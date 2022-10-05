Wednesday’s Headlines: Atoning for Sins Edition

A bunch of us will be marking the sin-cleansing Yom Kippur holiday today (and a few of us will be at the Mets game, where we hope the Amazin’s will atone for their sins of last weekend), but yesterday’s news was dominated, as it so often is, by Streetsblog.

The New York Post’s editorial page (of all places) took a moment to call out Schools Chancellor David Banks for repeatedly declining to discuss the agency’s failure to address the city’s school street safety crisis that reporter Jesse Coburn documented earlier this year — and then having his security escort Coburn from a media event.

The Post’s editorial said it even better than we could have:

“Sure, Banks has a lot on his plate, and some reporters are bent on grinding silly axes. But some answer was surely in order,” the paper opined. “Banks didn’t need to have an immediate, in-depth response, but his minions’ kicking the reporter out of the building was a terrible one. Dealing with fair questions, even annoying ones, is part of your job, sir.”

In other news yesterday: