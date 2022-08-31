Wednesdays Headlines: The Hit-and-Runs Keep Coming Edition

hit-run

Yesterday the cops arrested the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed 59-year-old Milton Storch as he sat in front of a bodega on Saturday. The woman, 26-year-old Kiani Phoenix, who was reportedly trying to use her Honda sedan as a weapon to kill someone else when she hit Storch, ranted “incoherently” when she was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation, according to the Daily News. ABC7 also covered the arrest.

In other hit-and-run news, the Village Sun profiled the 44-year-old man, Gavin Lee, who was killed recently by a hit-and-run cyclist as Lee crossed Eighth Avenue in Chelsea. The cyclist remains at large, despite a blurry Crimestoppers photo of a guy with a yellow shirt and a man bun.

In yet another incident, a 25-year-old dirt biker took off after he crashed his vehicle into a rollerblader on the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk on Monday, ejecting his 26-year-old passenger, who hit his head and died. Cops are looking for him, too. (NYDN, NYPost)

Meanwhile, a Staten Island man who tried to escape after crashing his car into a parked car at the Jersey shore last year pleaded guilty to DWI and other charges. (SI Advance)

In other news:

  • Paging City Council Transportation Committee head Selvena Brooks-Powers! We know anecdotally that the NYPD doesn’t enforce the VTL, but a Friend of Streetsblog tweeted the proof in raw numbers. Hearing? (Via Twitter)

  • A Daily New op-ed argues that the state must mitigate any unintended emissions consequences of congestion pricing.
  • Where is Times Square? That’s at issue in a local gun-ban bill. (Gothamist)

  • Evoking Whitman, The Times writes a paean to the Brooklyn ferry.
  • Show your support for more bike infrastructure in Northeast Queens: Sign the petition.
  • The city finally is launching its taxi-medallion debt-relief program. (amNY, Crains)
  • City and State supports congestion pricing, with exemptions.
  • Finally, congratulations to New York Focus, for co-publishing its first article with us. (Via Twitter)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Cyclist Erica Abbott Killed in Williamsburg [Updated]

By Brad Aaron |
A 29-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night while riding her bike in Brooklyn. Erica Abbott was traveling southbound on Bushwick Avenue at Powers Street when, according to police and media reports, she fell into traffic and was run over by the driver of a Mercedes. The Daily News says Abbott was riding near a construction […]

Cyclists Need Protection From Reckless Driving, Not From Themselves

By David Meyer |
Cyclists remember following traffic rules will help prevent most collisions. Bike smart & stay safe #VisionZero #UES pic.twitter.com/Kw4V67Ca0J — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) July 27, 2016 The 19th Precinct, on the Upper East Side, tickets more cyclists than almost any other precinct in the city. So it was fitting that the above tweet this morning came from the […]