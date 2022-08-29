Monday’s Headlines: Deadly Road Rage on Camera Edition

It’s seldom that we get video this clear of a motorist intentionally using their wheels as a deadly weapon. But that is exactly what appears to have happened on Saturday, as a crazed Queens motorist killed a disabled man sitting in front of a bodega in Far Rockaway.

ABC7 published footage of the crash and the fight that preceded it. It shows the woman driver fighting with another gal, then pulling her Honda onto the sidewalk in an apparent effort to run down her antagonist. According to The Post, the driver may have been tangling with the other woman over a love interest. The News reported that police are searching for the driver, who fled. Whatever they were supposedly arguing about, Milton Storch, the 59-year-old victim, is dead as a result.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deadly hit & run in Far Rockaway, Queens. 2 women fighting outside a deli on Beach 20th Street escalates after 1 woman gets behind the wheel of her car, tries to hit the other w/ her vehicle

Driver jumps curb and hits & kills a 59-year-old disabled man@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/sJYf7KvdLg — Chantee Lans (@ChanteeLans) August 27, 2022

In other news from the weekend:

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is conducting “a fear-mongering disinformation campaign,” pushing negative messages about congestion pricing out to drivers. (amNY)

Eleven pedestrians, four cyclists, and 23 people riding motor vehicles died in July, the quicker pace for a month of road carnage since the start of Vision Zero in 2014, the Daily News reports.

The three motorists who fled after T-boning another driver in The Bronx last week, killing her, turned themselves in. (NBC)

The commander of Manhattan’s Fifth Precinct, who plowed into a cab earlier this month, may have been drunk during the crash. (NYDN). Streetsblog has documented the reckless driving of cops for years.

The Post accuses “anti-car” Manhattan Beep Mark Levine of hypocrisy on account of his parking tickets and other citations.

Sidewalk EV charging stations are proliferating. (amNY) CHECKPEDS sees that as a bad thing. (Via Twitter)

DOT and ConEdison continue NYPD practice of taking over pedestrian space for vehicular use PERMANENTLY . Good luck removing those to install a bike lane or bus lane! ?@NYC_DOT? ?@ydanis? you know better than that ! https://t.co/zamMi621fG — CHEKPEDS (@Chekpeds) August 27, 2022

The cop who was fired for moonlighting as an unpaid bodyguard for convicted felon Roger Stone is suing the city, saying it infringed his first amendment rights. (Gothamist)

The Times led its coverage of the congestion-pricing hearings with the critics.

Yet another urbanist scores Gov. Hochul’s Penn Station plan poorly. (NYDN)

32BJ, the property service workers union, is miffed about plans to limit the time buildings can set out trash bags. (Politico)

SEE IT: Woman needs trampoline to get into her monster truck. (Via Twitter)