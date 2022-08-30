Tuesday’s Headlines: Late Summer Stone Energy Edition

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, wearing a black polka dotted suit, poses with Mike Tyson.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the opening night of the U.S. Open Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

You know that Labor Day is approaching when … no one is left in town to make or report the news.

No big story emerged yesterday.

Mayor Adams even took the time to make unscheduled remarks at the first official tour of City Hall since the pandemic, at which he revealed to the tourists that he was in fact, a Crystals Guy.

Later, the mayor watched Serena Williams win her match at the U.S. Open (see the photo above with Mike Tyson).

Here’s some stories we’re reading:

  • Mayor Adams told desk-bound cops to hit the streets. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • Two teens on a moped collided with a car in Brooklyn, cops said, and now one youngster is in critical condition. (NYDN)
  • The Strongest will pick up trash on Labor Day, in a break with tradition. (NY Times)
  • In more Sanitation news (or, should we say, features), Curbed went to “trash school” with some fledgling garbage workers, and turned in a pungent dispatch.
  • Yet another cop escapes discipline for brutality charges from the George Floyd protests. He’s also a placard abuser, natch. (The City)
  • A teenaged subway “surfer” lost his arm after he fell from a train at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave.: (NYDN, amNY)
  • N.J. Gov. Murphy, doing his best Josh Gottheimer imitation, ragged on congestion pricing. (Gothamist)
  • Astorians have launched a petition to bring back the 31st Avenue Open Street next year. ( Via Change.org)
  • Finally, the “zombie apocalypse” is here, in the form of Greenland’s “zombie ice,” which will raise sea levels by 10 inches no matter what we do. (NBC)

