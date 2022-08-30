Tuesday’s Headlines: Late Summer Stone Energy Edition
You know that Labor Day is approaching when … no one is left in town to make or report the news.
No big story emerged yesterday.
Mayor Adams even took the time to make unscheduled remarks at the first official tour of City Hall since the pandemic, at which he revealed to the tourists that he was in fact, a Crystals Guy.
“We sometimes forget that stones gather energy,” @NYCMayor Adams says about the City Hall building. “Stones and metal gather energy. That energy is still here.”
— Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) August 29, 2022
Later, the mayor watched Serena Williams win her match at the U.S. Open (see the photo above with Mike Tyson).
Here’s some stories we’re reading:
- The Advance followed Streetsblog on Brad Hoylman’s speed-governor bill.
- The Times’s big takeout on Gov. Hochul’s Penn Station plan is a survey of office space that doesn’t mention through-running.
- Man’s best friend helps him beat the fare. (NY Post)
- Hey, Chief Royster, why is this event for kids and parents and not for motorists? (Via Twitter)
Come join us tomorrow at our Back 2 School Traffic Safety Event. pic.twitter.com/qm420qDbc9
— NYPD Transportation Bureau (@NYPDTransport) August 29, 2022
- Mayor Adams told desk-bound cops to hit the streets. (NYDN, NY Post)
- Two teens on a moped collided with a car in Brooklyn, cops said, and now one youngster is in critical condition. (NYDN)
- The Strongest will pick up trash on Labor Day, in a break with tradition. (NY Times)
- In more Sanitation news (or, should we say, features), Curbed went to “trash school” with some fledgling garbage workers, and turned in a pungent dispatch.
- Yet another cop escapes discipline for brutality charges from the George Floyd protests. He’s also a placard abuser, natch. (The City)
- A teenaged subway “surfer” lost his arm after he fell from a train at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave.: (NYDN, amNY)
- N.J. Gov. Murphy, doing his best Josh Gottheimer imitation, ragged on congestion pricing. (Gothamist)
- Astorians have launched a petition to bring back the 31st Avenue Open Street next year. ( Via Change.org)
- Finally, the “zombie apocalypse” is here, in the form of Greenland’s “zombie ice,” which will raise sea levels by 10 inches no matter what we do. (NBC)