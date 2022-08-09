Tuesday’s Headlines: Mayor on a Bus and an Old Lady Yelling at Us Edition

Whenever a mayor rides a bus in this city, it’s like the Streetsblog Super Bowl (not that it should be!). So we can’t wait to hop the B41 on Flatbush Avenue with Mayor Adams this morning at around 8:30, when he’ll take the bus to Ocean Avenue for a rally with Riders Alliance

The mayor’s bus ride (not his first!) is particularly timely, given that Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center announced the “winners” of their annual Pokey and Schleppie Awards for the worst bus lines in town.

Kevin Duggan at amNY and Stephen Nessen at Gothamist covered the “award show,” which featured what was billed as a surprise appearance by New York City Transit President Richard Davey that wasn’t a surprise at all, given that Davey is keen to remind everyone that slow buses are mostly due to lack of enforcement of bus lane blockers and not enough dedicated bus lanes — both things that the city NYPD and Department of Transportation must provide.

How slow is your bus?

The Staten Island Advance — the same paper that is quick to slam DOT for road safety improvements! — focused on the slowest bus on the Rock.

The B41 didn’t make the Pokey or Schleppie list, but maybe it should have; according to the MTA’s bus dashboard, the B41 averaged about 6.7 miles per hour during rush hour and 7.3 miles per hour off-peak in June 2015. After some pandemic-era improvements due to so few cars on the road back then, bus speeds have actually declined to 6.3 miles per hour and 6.6 miles per hour respectively — declines of 6 percent and nearly 10 percent respectively.

This despite the mayor promising to turn around the signature legacy of the de Blasio administration and actually make life better for bus riders. Since taking office, that effort has existed in fits and starts, with the mayor announcing only a small number of projects while also cutting hours on two busways and considering scrapping a third. But the city is also embarking on a long-term fix for Flatbush Avenue, so there’s that.

We look forward to the awkward handshakes between Hizzoner and Riders Alliance reps, given that the transit group has a big-fonted web page devoted to the current administration’s bus service shortcomings. “So far, 3.4 out of 21.3 proposed miles of bus lanes have been completed and the clock is ticking!” the page screams.

Also from the assignment desk: Council Member Eric Bottcher will demand a 10th Avenue station on the 7 train today at 2 p.m. at the northeast corner of 10th Avenue and W. 41st St. And there’s a barn-burner of a Brooklyn Community Board 2 meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the Willoughby Avenue open street and Apolline’s Garden, two things that shouldn’t be controversial but, you know, cars. The Zoom link is here.

