Monday’s Headlines: On Further Review Edition

I'll start the week with a little flashback to some coverage of Vision Zero last week in the New York Times.

We were happy to see the Paper of Record reporting on how the safety initiative had indeed reduced injuries from road crashes, but we were very surprised that James Barron's coverage of the American Journal of Public Health report completely ignored how the NYPD's dramatic reduction in traffic enforcement during and after the pandemic has undermined the gains of Vision Zero.

Fortunately, Streetsblog Deputy Editor David Meyer read the report more closely, and provides some excellent coverage today. Read it here.

In addition, check out my second dispatch from Sweden, where congestion pricing makes two big cities livable and lovable.

In other news: