Friday’s Headlines: Intersection Fixes Edition

It was a super-slow news day on Thursday, so we’ll lead with what’s happening today: the Department of Transportation will host a presser “celebrate the completion of a major intersection redesign at Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place” near the Ridgewood Reservoir along the Brooklyn-Queens border.

That’s an interesting intersection to choose for a redesign; according to the city’s own stats, there hasn’t been a single reported crash there dating back to August 2011. By comparison, the notorious intersection of Cypress and Cooper avenues, just a few blocks away, experienced 206 reported crashes over the same period, injuring seven cyclists, 15 pedestrians and 66 motorists — including the pedestrian viciously struck by two cars back in February.

In any event, we’ll be asking Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez about the redesign — and for an update on the 1,000 intersections that Mayor Adams promised in January would be redesigned by the end of the year. Given that it’s almost August, we’re hoping the DOT is up to 700 or so.

The presser is at 1 p.m. Until then, here’s all that happened yesterday: