Thursday’s Headlines: Eternal Darkness of the Placard Class Edition

It was a super slow news day, so we sent editor Eve Kessler into the heart of darkness — Midtown — to poke around. It didn’t take long before she spotted the car you see at the top of this story.

There it was, a Mercedes with a fancy NYC Transit/MTA placard on the dash — and a looong record of reckless driving featuring 19 camera-issued speeding tickets in less than three years.

We reached out to the MTA to find out why it allows its employees to use company placards to park illegally and drive recklessly in one of the most populated parts of the city and found out a few things:

This is not an MTA employee.

This is not a legit placard.

“This is a fraudulent placard because NYCT does not issue any placards,” an MTA spokesperson told us, adding that the person owning this car is not a New York City Transit employee.

So that’s part of the answer. But many questions remain: Why does this car only have three parking tickets in three years if the placard on the dash is fugazy? And why do we allow anyone to drive so recklessly yet retain the privilege of driving?

And when are camera-issued tickets going to count for something more than a mere $50 annoyance to the scofflaw class?

Those questions need to be answered in Albany, in City Hall and in One Police Plaza, but all we hear are crickets.

Until they’re answered, here’s the rest of the news from yesterday: