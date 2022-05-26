Thursday’s Headlines: Rally for the (Camera) Tally Edition

A speed camera. Photo: File
A speed camera. Photo: File

From the assignment desk: The place to be at 9 a.m. is with safe-streets advocates, Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and elected officials — rallying on the City Hall steps in support of the re-authorization of  the city’s life-saving speed cameras and the removal of time restrictions so that they can operate 24/7.

The City Council must vote on the measure so that Albany lawmakers can take it up and pass it by the Legislature’s June 2 deadline. Without action, the cameras will go dark on July 1.

As our Julianne Cuba chronicled, the speed-camera legislation has had a bumpy road in Albany but, hey, this is New York. We don’t do smooth.

In other news on a slow news day:

  • The working class has returned to the subway, even if the white collars have not. (NYDN)
  • Train Daddy II? NYC Transit honcho brings back a Byford program. (Gothamist)
  • When it comes to police reform, we live in Mayor Adams’s pro-cop world. (City & State, NY Post)
  • If that weren’t enough, SCOTUS seems poised to overturn our gun laws. (City & State)
  • Here’s something that will affect transportation in town when it happens — if it happens. (Politico)
  • New names appear on the MTA board. (NY Post)
  • Street vendor regs may get an update (Brooklyn Eagle)
  • The (usually small-government) Manhattan Institute wants higher liquor taxes in order to stanch DUI.
  • Curbed reviews Jody Rosen’s “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle.”
  • Got bucks? The feds could help pay for a Coney Island ferry. (Shorefront News)
  • Finally, trust The Onion to find the bitter humor in, well, everything. (Via Twitter)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Advocates to Albany: Let NYC Enforce the Speed Limit at Every School

By David Meyer |
Advocates from Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets will head to Albany tomorrow calling on legislators to expand NYC’s automated speed enforcement program. They want speed cameras by each of the city’s 2,500-plus schools, operational at all times. Speeding is a leading cause of crashes resulting in injury or death, yet state law limits New York […]

Get Ready for Next Week’s Speed Cam Rally With This Streetfilms Comic

By Brad Aaron |
The campaign to get Albany to allow speed cameras outside every school in NYC is gaining steam. Assembly Member Deborah Glick’s bill now has companion legislation in the Senate, introduced by Jose Peralta. The bill would allow any school to have automated speed enforcement without the current time of day restrictions, and would remove Albany’s 2018 sunset provision, making the city’s […]

TA and Families for Safe Streets Call for Speed Cameras at #EverySchool

By David Meyer |
Assembly Member Deborah Glick will introduce legislation to significantly expand New York City’s speed camera program. To get the bill enacted, street safety advocates will have to build support in the State Senate and ensure that Governor Cuomo signs it into law. At a press conference this morning, Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Paul Steely White joined members […]