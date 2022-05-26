Thursday’s Headlines: Rally for the (Camera) Tally Edition

From the assignment desk: The place to be at 9 a.m. is with safe-streets advocates, Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and elected officials — rallying on the City Hall steps in support of the re-authorization of the city’s life-saving speed cameras and the removal of time restrictions so that they can operate 24/7.

The City Council must vote on the measure so that Albany lawmakers can take it up and pass it by the Legislature’s June 2 deadline. Without action, the cameras will go dark on July 1.

As our Julianne Cuba chronicled, the speed-camera legislation has had a bumpy road in Albany but, hey, this is New York. We don’t do smooth.

In other news on a slow news day: