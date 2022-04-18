Monday’s Headlines: An Award from the Freakin’ U.N. Edition

Whoa — our colleague from Streetfilms, Clarence Eckerson Jr., just got an award from the United Nations.

No joke — the real United Nations.

As part of its promotion of World Bicycle Day on June 3, the UN’s General Assembly — we’re talking the whole freakin’ UN! — handed Eckerson a “lifetime achievement” award for his 1,000-plus films advocating the car-free lifestyle from all over the world.

Twenty-five people or NGOs were named bike day laureates this year, including only three Americans and one U.S.-based relief group. Eckerson was only filmmaker on the esteemed list (see bottom of this story for the full list).

It’s a well-deserved honor. And to refresh your memory about why it’s so deserved, check out Eckerson’s film about getting an award for his films:

We’re just so proud to know him and will continue to publish his work whenever we can. The U.N.! Think about that.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of the news from the Easter/Passover/Ramadan weekend:

The new Sanitation Commissioner — yes, Jessica Tisch’s ascension to the heights of trash was announced super early this morning — will get a fast start on the job, appearing with DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in Crown Heights at 1:45 p.m. to “make a major Earth Week announcement,” according to the DSNY press release.

The Post did a feature about other people victimized by failing subway cameras.

Gridlock Sam reminded us all that drivers are likely to be even more reckless and dangerous on Wednesday, which all pot consumers know as 4/20.

Here’s a well-deserved hat-tip to Hells Kitchen’s Litter Legion. (NY Post)

And, whaddaya know, editors at the pro-car New York Times somehow let this pro-cargo-bike story through the sausage mill.

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board was in town to check out the Staten Island Ferry:

Visited the @SI_Ferry_Info & the Ollis & Barberi class boats, training simulator, and facilities. Thank you to COO/Deputy Commissioner Captain John Garvey for hosting the @NTSB team. The ferry serves 22 million passengers annually. @NYC_DOT pic.twitter.com/XdajeyOdtd — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) April 16, 2022