Tuesday’s Headlines: Real Estate Boondoggle Edition

We mentioned yesterday that our old man has Covid, but is that really any excuse for him not staying up until 3 a.m. to alert us about a Times story about Penn Station that had been embargoed until that ungodly hour? Of course not. So because he missed it yesterday, we’ll break it out today as the lead.

In a story that indeed posted at 3 a.m. on Monday, reporters Matthew Haag and Dana Rubinstein reveal what many local pols and activists like our friends at Reinvent Albany have been pointing out for months: the Cuomo-era/Hochul-supported plan to rebuild Penn Station with money from new office development in the area is flawed — and taxpayers will likely be left holding the bag (aren’t we always?).

Now, unlike the NIMBYs, we don’t have any problem with 10 super-tall skyscrapers in Midtown (where they belong), but as Haagenstein pointed out, those towers probably won’t generate enough revenue for the Cuomo-Hochul Penn Station dream, meaning the state will have to cover the shortfall, while Steven Roth at Vornado counts his money.

But isn’t it always thus? Weren’t Brooklynites told that Bruce Ratner’s Atlantic Yards boondoggle would bring about a glorious new public park? (We’re still waiting.) And aren’t Buffalonians being promised a downtown revival, thanks to a new football stadium … in the suburbs? No wonder gubernatorial hopeful Tom Suozzi is trying to roll Roth’s campaign donations to Hochul to Vornado’s political dealing with former President Trump into one big scandal (NY Post).

On the other hand, we do need a better Penn Station, a veritable cemetery for hundreds of thousands of daily commuters. Is it too much to ask that our public officials build better public amenities? If the state is going to be holding the bag in the end anyway, we might as well get a nice new commuter hub out of it, right? We’re sure there’s more to come on this story…

In other news: