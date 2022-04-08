Friday’s Headlines: Voter Fraud Edition?

And the winner is … we’re not sure!

Polls closed at noon yesterday in our March (Parking) Madness final between the 41st Precinct in the Bronx against the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. And the 41st Precinct ended up with more votes. But the vote was marred by serious questions. At one point in the polling, several dozen votes “disappeared” from the Hunts Point precinct. But at other points in the voting, hundreds of votes showed up in batches for the Bronx bummers. And we received more than 1,000 votes than we normally do in this competition.

And it looks like some IP addresses voted more than once, which is supposed to be illegal.

For now, we’re blaming WordPress, our content management system. But in any event, before we announce a true winner, we’ve asked our web team to look into the inconsistencies and allegations and conspiracies. We’ll get back to you on Monday. But in the meantime, read the final story and decide for yourself.

In other news: