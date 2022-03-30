Wednesday’s Headlines: The New Bus Map is Here Edition
The big story (well, in these parts) was the release of the Queens bus redesign, which is crucial given that many of the routes are relics of the pre-car days when streetcars ruled.
Everyone covered: NYDN, Streetsblog, amNY, NY1 (though not the Times or the Post).
In fact, at one point on Tuesday night, the Daily News loved the story so much, it posted it twice:
In other news from a surprisingly slow news day (especially given that the MTA board meeting is today):
- Appointing union head John Samuelson to the MTA board seems like a very shrewd idea by Mayor Adams. (NYDN)
- We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: when it comes to high gas prices, the only people we feel bad for are taxi drivers (especially Uber and Lyft drivers). (NY Post, Gothamist)
- Hat tip to Reuven Blau of The City for getting to the bottom of the city’s public bathroom shortage.
- The MTA is talking signal upgrades. (amNY)
- Wow, Gothamist linked to Brian Lehrer’s interview with Christopher Robbins over his awesome Streetsblog story about trash … yet didn’t link to Robbins’s seminal story itself. Petty, anyone?