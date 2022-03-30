Wednesday’s Headlines: The New Bus Map is Here Edition

The big story (well, in these parts) was the release of the Queens bus redesign, which is crucial given that many of the routes are relics of the pre-car days when streetcars ruled.

Everyone covered: NYDN, Streetsblog, amNY, NY1 (though not the Times or the Post).

In fact, at one point on Tuesday night, the Daily News loved the story so much, it posted it twice:

In other news from a surprisingly slow news day (especially given that the MTA board meeting is today):