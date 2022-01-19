Wednesday’s Headlines: Statewide News Edition (Hold the de Blasio)

Yesterday was a day for Albany. Gov. Hochul put forward a $216-billion state budget — and a flush one at that — and has raised so much money for her primary in June (NY Times) that even ex-Mayor de Blasio (who, honestly, never met a race he didn’t think he could win) listened to the deafening silence of his tiny band of supporters and bowed out. (NY Post, NY Times).

But don’t worry, de Blasio fan or fans — the former second most important official in America says he will stay committed to reducing inequality in the state with “every fiber of my being.” That’s a lot of fibers.

I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

And former Gov. Cuomo has $16 million in campaign cash just sitting around. Idle funds are the consultant’s playground.

In other news: