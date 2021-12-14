Tuesday’s Headlines: A Full Day of Exciting (Sort of!) Transportation News Edition

And now, the roundup from a weird news day:

The MTA’s fare-capping pilot is closer to reality, finally bringing the equivalent of unlimited MetroCards to OMNY users (NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Gothamist). The Daily News story also had details of a $5 “City Ticket” on intra-city commuter rail travel that’s also in the works.

Forgive us if we don’t genuflect before our elected leaders as they allocate $10 billion for an improvement to an airport that doesn’t include better transit to said airport. “When it is done, it will be an experience that is worthy of the name New York,” Gov. Hochul said. Worthy of New York? Why, because it’s such a boondoggle for The Carlyle Group? (NYDN, Gothamist) At least Ben Kabak kept ’em honest:

Nothing capture the divide between the political class and Normal People on transit quite as much as the amount of time and capital spent by the political class on airports vs. buses. It's very frustrating to watch repeatedly. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) December 13, 2021