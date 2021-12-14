A Round and a Roundy: Dead Men Tell No Tales … in Support of Bike Lanes

Our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy has noticed of late that whenever a group of people in a neighborhood expresses support for a bike lane, there’s always a revanchist force that claims to have “asked around” and discovered that no one, in fact, wants that bike lane.

You’ll recall that very exchange last month in East Flatbush, when Community Board 17 Transportation Committee Chairman Roderick Daley countered a Department of Transportation proposal for painted lanes by saying, “I have done my own survey talking to people in the community about bike lanes [and] I have not gotten any positive feedback from anyone.”

And we heard the same fear-mongering from members of Community Board 2 earlier this month when residents of Fort Greene got the DOT to consider their proposal to turn the stub end of one-way Gates Avenue into a car-free half-block between Fulton and Vanderbilt avenues after a 3-month-old baby was killed there by a driver.

Well, Bill Roundy has heard it, too, and he’s fed up. So he decided to take his own poll — and, sure enough, this year’s 32 dead cyclists and moped riders, and the 112 dead pedestrians were indeed silent when he asked if anyone wanted more street safety infrastructure.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here. Collect ’em all!