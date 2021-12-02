Thursday’s Headlines: Car Harms Edition

It’s time for the Final Four!

Our friends at Open Plans have been hosting a March Madness-style tournament to determine — once and for all — the most grievous way in which cars damage our society, our lives, our health and our well-being, generally speaking.

And now we’re coming down to the end. But before we unveil the last two matchups, let’s take a look back on how our semi-finalists made it to the Final Four.

Well, for Death Machines and Climate Crisis, the path to semi-glory has been fairly easy (perhaps because they were seeded 1 and 2, respectively). In the Elite Eight round, Death Machines triumphed over Danger to Cyclists with 90.5 percent of the vote (likely because cars endanger far more people than just bike riders). Meanwhile, Climate Crisis soundly defeated the way cars deprive our kids of independence in a 81 percent to 19 percent romp.

The other two semi-finalists had a much tougher path: Racist Highways (aka the legacy of how federal highway construction was willfully designed to upend and impoverish Black communities, which Greg Kelly willfully misunderstands and denies) upset Reckless Driving in a 54-45 percent squeaker. And Air Pollution and Sprawl had an epic, triple-overtime contest that ended up being decided by coin toss, with Sprawl making it to the semis. Both Air Pollution and Sprawl had easily triumphed over their Sweet Sixteen rivals, perhaps softening them both up for their matchup.

So let’s get ready to rumble! Today, Open Plans will post these matchups on its Twitter account. We at Streetsblog urge you to vote early and often (and by often, we mean share the link with everyone you know):

This is it folks – we're down to the Final Four: the very worst of the car harms. There have been some tough match-ups to get here but these are officially the final contenders. Death Machines vs. Racist Highways and Climate Crisis vs. Sprawl. Vote below! ? pic.twitter.com/AUMNfJ1ltU — OpenPlans (@OpenPlans) December 1, 2021

In other news:

The late-afternoon Twitter-exclusive release of the Department of Transportation’s “Streets Master Plan” — mandated by the Council in 2019 — was the big story yesterday [PDF]. But it came out so late that we’re sure most outlets are still chewing over it. Dave Colon did his first-day story. And our editor did a bit of a thread:

Here you go, @ericadamsfornyc — you get a work order for all the stuff @BilldeBlasio failed to do. https://t.co/Gp2s4VZzSf — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 1, 2021