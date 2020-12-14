Monday’s Headlines: Another Weaponized Car Edition

The big story of the weekend was the first story of the weekend: On Friday afternoon, a Queens woman drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Midtown, injuring six people (NY Post, NY Times, WSJ, Gothamist).

The driver, Kathleen Casillo, 52, was charged with reckless endangerment, but received only a desk appearance ticket — meaning that in this city, you can try to kill a dozen people yet still be released on your own recognizance … if you do it with a car (NY Post). Casillo claimed she “panicked” when protesters slapped her car windows — a pretty common occurrence when drivers of 3,000-pound vehicles intimidate unprotected pedestrians (NYDN).

The video of the incident is horrifying:

Just in: surveillance video shows a vehicle speeding through a group of protestors in Murray Hill, leaving 7 of them injured. Driver and passenger being questioned, although sources say this incident does not appear to be intentional. @ABC7NY @jimdolan7 @AaronKatersky pic.twitter.com/ulRlef1lPr — Morena Basteiro (@morenabasteiro) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Friend of Streetsblog Rob Foran wondered why cops can’t keep drivers away from peaceful protesters:

Our @NYCCouncil and @NYCMayorsOffice Need To Set A Policy 4 @NYPDNews To Keep Vehicle Traffic Away From Protests & Rallies. https://t.co/Yh94xlXRmy — Rob Foran? (@Aunt_Bike) December 13, 2020

But two Republicans in Missouri want to make it legal to do exactly what Casillo allegedly did, Newsweek reported.

And in other news from the weekend: