Monday’s Headlines: Yes, You Missed a Lot Edition (It’s OK, So Did Andy Byford!)

The big story you missed over the weekend was our old pal Andy “Train Daddy” Byford getting slammed for a public service announcement just released by Transport for London, the agency he now heads. First, the advert (trigger warning: a cyclist almost gets seriously injured by a driver):

To mark Road Safety Week, our latest work with @TfL ‘See their side’ highlights the lack of empathy and understanding that road users often have for one other. The campaign is positioned to inspire a more considerate attitude to road culture and make London’s roads safer for all pic.twitter.com/VxRfoSTlki — VCCP (@VCCP) November 17, 2021

Outrage was fairly immediate:

“Yes, both bikes and cars are exactly the same and have the exact same literal and figurative impact on each other, and there is nothing that requires more consideration when driving a 3000 lb machine. got it,” tweeted Open Plans.

“We continually ask those who are vulnerable to placate those who hunt them,” said Tom Flood, the ad man who is waging a one-man war on the car culture.

“The way it equates the fear of being killed and the anxiety of hitting someone is really problematic,” posted Peter Flax. “We are not in the same boat. If something goes wrong, the guy on the bike might be dead. The idea that both parties have an equal responsibility to empathize with each other is a fallacy. Imagine another scenario where the victims are urged to share responsibility like this. People who don’t spend a lot of time riding don’t see the contours of car culture. They probably watch that video and shrug. I watch it and see it saying that I need to be nicer to people who almost killed me. Fuck that. … If you are speeding in a 5,000-lb SUV while holding a mobile phone, the emotion in our exchange is coming from different places. The bizarre obsession with naughty riders (and ‘distracted pedestrians’) is tied to this. Many people who drive struggle to accept responsibility that simply by getting behind the wheel of a two-ton vehicle they have a hugely disproportionate responsibility to not cause carnage. … It’s an inconvenience to share space with vulnerable people.”

“This is indeed the kind of well-meaning PSA that comes from the car culture. The call to ‘understand’ each other suggests the oppressor and oppressed are on equal footing, which is a false conceit of the empowered. Ugh,” we posted.

If you want complain to Transport for London, use this form.

In other news from a busy few days:

