Wednesday’s Headlines: Rhymes with Local For a Reason Edition
The best photos of the day came from Gov. Hochul’s promo tour of the extension of the Second Avenue Subway, which got a boost with the passage of the federal infrastructure package earlier this month.
Lots of outlets covered it, including the Daily News, the Post and amNY.
The governor vowed to finish the project so that East Harlem residents can benefit as much as residents of the wealthier neighborhoods to the south. We look forward to her (or someone else) doing that.
In other news from a slow day (well, for the other outlets!):
- Lots of outlets covered the Assembly’s oversight hearing on the MTA and its troubled finances:
- We covered activists’ concern that the MTA is still not particularly urgent about congestion pricing.
- The Daily News focused on how many Assembly members blew off the hearing.
- The Post focused on how Madison Square Garden would not be moved as part of the Penn Station renovation.
- President Biden decided to take action to reduce gas prices — which all too many outlets spun as good news. (NYDN)
- We mentioned it in Julianne Cuba’s story about per-minute charges for companies like Amazon yesterday, but the Post did a full story on a package of Council bills that seek to reduce congestion from delivery trucks.
- The Post finally covered that video of the muscle-car jerks who blocked traffic on the Kosciuszko Bridge on Nov. 14, most likely because NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea finally commented on it.
- Speaking of crimes that should get media and PD attention, a cyclist was brutally mugged on the Manhattan Bridge the other night. (Reddit)
- Like Streetsblog, the Queens Eagle covered Melinda Katz’s decision to not prosecute the killer driver of Xing Long Lin.
- Oh and by the way, our old man will be on a NYU panel with Nicole Gelinas of the Manhattan Institute talking about “The Future of Public Space in New York City” on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. The discussion will be moderated by NY1’s Errol Louis. Register for the Zoom here.