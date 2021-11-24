Wednesday’s Headlines: Rhymes with Local For a Reason Edition

The best photos of the day came from Gov. Hochul’s promo tour of the extension of the Second Avenue Subway, which got a boost with the passage of the federal infrastructure package earlier this month.

Lots of outlets covered it, including the Daily News, the Post and amNY.

The governor vowed to finish the project so that East Harlem residents can benefit as much as residents of the wealthier neighborhoods to the south. We look forward to her (or someone else) doing that.

In other news from a slow day (well, for the other outlets!):