A Round and a Roundy: You Are the Traffic

This week’s cartoon from our national treasure editorial draftsman is a straightforward reminder that when you point your finger at someone else, you better remember that you’ve got three more fingers pointing right back at you.

Clearly, Bill Roundy is sick of drivers complaining about bike lanes (that they mostly park in or drive over) as the source of all the congestion and aggressive driving around town.

We know the real story.

