Tuesday’s Headlines: Death Knell for the AirTrain Edition

Almost everyone (looking at you, NY Times) covered Gov. Hochul’s Sphinxian comment that she wants “alternatives” to the Port Authority’s “wrong way” AirTrain plan.

The Daily News, amNY and Streetsblog took Hochul at her word (though only we offered the logical “alternative” of simple, car-free bus lanes), but the Post went full tabloid, reporting that Hochul had pulled the plug on the Cuomo-era boondoggle.

That was pretty much the only real news from yesterday: