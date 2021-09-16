Thursday’s Headlines: The City ‘Urgently’ Does What It Could Have Done Six Months Ago Edition

We don’t usually break news in our daily headlines digest, but yesterday, as outrage and anger (NYDN) continued to surround the de Blasio administration over the killing of a 3-month-old baby girl by a driver with 35 speeding and red-light tickets this year, Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman put out a statement declaring that action is at hand, in the form of a long-awaited rollout of mandatory safe-driving classes for motorists who accrue 15 camera-issued speeding tickets or five red-light tickets in any 12 month period.

“Soon after I took office [in February], I publicly committed that we would start the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program classes this fall — and that is exactly what will happen,” Gutman said in a statement. “The Mayor and I agree that this program is vitally important to help save lives and get dangerous drivers off our streets, so we’re moving with urgency to get this program up and running as soon as possible.”

Urgency? The statement was so vague that it felt like a classic smokescreen. And indeed: Upon further review, it turns out that after six months after it started searching for a non-profit to run the essential safe-driving courses, the DOT is going to exercise its right in the law to do the program itself.

“This program will be run in-house so we can get it up and running as soon as possible,” agency spokesman Scott Gastel told us.

This is not to knock the DOT’s education chief Kim Wiley-Schwartz, but why did the agency put out an RFP in March only to decide to act this week — and only after the entire city has been horrified by the death of Apolline Mong-Guillemin by a driver who would certainly have been stopped by the very act that the city failed to implement? If the city was going to create the safe-driving courses itself, it could have done so already.

The DOT’s tardiness is only one piece of the confounding puzzle of failures on the part of the city. The main one? Driver Tyrik Mott, who cops say killed Baby Apolline, not only racked up all those camera-issued moving violations, but he also owes more than $3,500 in unpaid tickets — far more than the threshold for getting the boot from the Sheriff.

But his Honda was apparently never disabled, allowing him to continue to drive and continue to threaten his fellow New Yorkers.

Ironically, today in Staten Island, Mayor de Blasio will join NYPD officials at a photo op at the Fresh Kills dump to grind up illegal dirt bikes. Again, not knocking the mayor for wanting to highlight the NYPD’s efforts to get dangerous vehicles off the road … but, um, when are we going to see the NYPD grind up cars owned by people who have 91 camera-issued speeding and red-light tickets? (We would ask Hizzoner that very question, but the 1 p.m. appearance does not include a Q-and-A, according to the City Hall press office.)

